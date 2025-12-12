China activates emergency response after quake strikes southwest China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:59, December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Earthquake Administration (CEA) initiated a Level-IV emergency service response on Thursday after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Tsonyi County in Nagqu City, located in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake occurred at 7:59 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Following the earthquake, the CEA has instructed the CENC and the regional earthquake agency of Xizang to conduct joint consultations, and strengthen seismic monitoring and post-earthquake assessment of the situation.

