Scenery of lake in Maizhokunggar County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:03, December 15, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gaesang Namgyae)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gaesang Namgyae)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the scenery of a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gaesang Namgyae)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows yaks by a lake in Maizhokunggar County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

