In pics: black-necked cranes in Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve in Zhaotong City

Xinhua) 09:03, December 01, 2025

Black-necked cranes fly over a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 29, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes rest at a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 29, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes rest at a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 29, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes fly over a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 30, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes rest at a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 29, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Black-necked cranes fly over a wetland of the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 30, 2025. Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes is a significant wintering habitat and transfer station for migratory black-necked cranes on the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau. At present, more than a thousand black-necked cranes have flown to the nature reserve to winter here. (Photo by Wang Changyu/Xinhua)

