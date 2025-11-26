New horned toad species discovered in south China

Xinhua) 08:44, November 26, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have identified a new species of horned toad, the Boulenophrys yangchunensis, in south China's Guangdong Province. Their findings were published in the international taxonomic journal Herpetozoa on Monday.

The small-bodied amphibian is characterized by heels that meet when its hindlimbs are folded, a sharpened snout in dorsal view, and a single nuptial pad with dense nuptial spines on the dorsal bases of the first and second digits in breeding adult males. It inhabits flowing montane streams, on the nearby forest floor and in leaf litter on the Ehuangzhang Provincial Nature Reserve, which is located in Yangchun City. Male calls were observed from leaves 10 to 30 centimeters above the ground.

According to lead researcher Lin Shishi from the Guangdong Polytechnic of Environmental Protection Engineering, the species' name is derived from its discovery site. Lin emphasized that the find is reflective of refined, targeted species surveys and conservation efforts, noting that the discovery underscores the role of protected areas in preserving biodiversity.

The study was conducted by the Guangdong Wildlife Monitoring Rescue and Conservation Center, the Guangdong Polytechnic of Environmental Protection Engineering, and the Guangdong Yangchun Ehuangzhang Provincial Nature Reserve.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)