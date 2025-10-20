Wintering swans arrive at nature reserve in Rongcheng, China's Shandong

October 20, 2025

A drone photo shows wintering whooper swans at a nature reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The first group of wintering swans arrived at the swan lake of the reserve here on Saturday. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

