Wintering swans arrive at nature reserve in Rongcheng, China's Shandong
A drone photo shows wintering whooper swans at a nature reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The first group of wintering swans arrived at the swan lake of the reserve here on Saturday. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)
A drone photo shows wintering whooper swans at a nature reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The first group of wintering swans arrived at the swan lake of the reserve here on Saturday. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
Wintering whooper swans swim at a nature reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The first group of wintering swans arrived at the swan lake of the reserve here on Saturday. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)
Wintering whooper swans fly over a nature reserve in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The first group of wintering swans arrived at the swan lake of the reserve here on Saturday. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)
