Yangtze finless porpoises spotted in Yichang

(People's Daily App) 15:42, October 15, 2025

A pod of Yangtze finless porpoises, a species under first-class national protection, were seen frolicking in the waters of Yichang, Hubei Province – a true win for wildlife conservation.

