Home>>
Yangtze finless porpoises spotted in Yichang
(People's Daily App) 15:42, October 15, 2025
A pod of Yangtze finless porpoises, a species under first-class national protection, were seen frolicking in the waters of Yichang, Hubei Province – a true win for wildlife conservation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Stranded dolphin released back into sea in China's Hainan
- New animals make debut at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden
- Highland Creatures: Where are the snow leopards
- China's expanding national park system delivers breakthroughs in wildlife conservation
- From hurt to healed: True rescue tales from real-life Zootopia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.