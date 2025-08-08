Home>>
From hurt to healed: True rescue tales from real-life Zootopia
(People's Daily App) 15:53, August 08, 2025
Most zoos get their animals the usual way: bought or traded. But Xining Wildlife Park is different. Here, many animals arrive with unique stories. People's Daily reporter Fan Liuyi visits the park to explore the special stories behind the rescued animals and speaks with Qi Xinzhang, deputy director of the Qinghai Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center, about how the team balances rescue, release and protection.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi, Qiao Wai, intern Wang Ru and Huang Shiyuan)
