Rescued injured snow leopard cub's will to live stuns internet

(People's Daily App) 15:51, August 06, 2025

Lingxiaozhe, a snow leopard rescued by the Qinghai Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center in Xining in March 2025, has steadily recovered through customized treatment. When he first arrived, he was severely malnourished and suffered from a fractured spine, severe inflammation and critically low body temperature. However, now he has progressed from struggling to lift his head and crawling to walking and jumping on his own. His rescue and recovery has attracted great attention online with netizens greatly impressed by his will to survive.

