Red-crowned cranes pictured at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in NE China

Xinhua) 09:01, January 22, 2026

Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A red-crowned crane forages at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Red-crowned cranes rest at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Visitors observe the red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A red-crowned crane is pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Visitors observe the red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

