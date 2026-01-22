Red-crowned cranes pictured at Zhalong National Nature Reserve in NE China
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A red-crowned crane forages at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes rest at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors observe the red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A red-crowned crane is pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Visitors observe the red-crowned cranes at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Red-crowned cranes are pictured at the Zhalong National Nature Reserve in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia National Park
- In pics: snow-covered Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin
- Over 6,000 migratory whooper swans flock to E China's Rongcheng to spend winter
- Tundra swans rest and forage at Minjiang River estuary nature reserve in China's Fujian
- More golden hair monkeys move downhill amid better protection
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.