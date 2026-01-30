Coffee, tea and craft beer redefining urban rhythm of mountainous Chinese city

GUIYANG, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- In the mountainous heart of southwest China, far from the country's coastal megacities, a new urban rhythm is emerging as young locals and travelers in Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, shape their days around a stylish trio of morning coffee, afternoon tea and evening craft beer.

The numbers paint a striking picture. Guiyang, with a population of about 6 million, now boasts over 3,000 cafes, roughly one for every 2,000 residents, a density that even surpasses Shanghai.

The city is also home to more than 1,200 craft beer bars, putting it among China's leading hubs for the scene. In the first three quarters of 2025, spending in Guiyang's coffee and tea beverage sector surged 52.8 percent year on year, signaling a rapid cultural shift.

"Coffee, new-style tea, and craft beer are hailed on social media as must-try taste experiences in Guiyang," said Chen Ying, a tourist from Qingdao. Her first stop was "Quchashan," a local beverage founded in the city in 2000, which has now grown to over 60 stores across 11 Chinese cities, serving nearly 20,000 customers daily.

LOCAL ROOTS, GLOBAL APPEAL

What makes Guiyang's beverage scene unique is its deep connection to the local terrain. Quchashan, which means "going to tea mountains" in Chinese, creatively incorporates native ingredients like Guizhou matcha, thorn pear and fragrant glutinous rice to craft a distinctive "wild mountain flavor."

"We anchor our products in native Guizhou ingredients, creating a distinct 'Qian-flavor' identity," said Liu Shengjian, co-founder of Quchashan, using the province's abbreviated name in Chinese. "Culturally, we infuse elements like Miao embroidery and ancient town architecture into our spaces, offering a drinkable taste of Guizhou."

The brand's hit product, "cheesy tongren matcha milk tea," sources its key ingredient from Guizhou Tongren Gui Tea Co., Ltd., a local supplier whose matcha is now exported to 54 countries and regions.

The fusion spirit extends into hidden corners. In a renovated backstreet, Black Rock cafe innovatively blends local thorn pear with coffee, using biotechnology to soften the fruit's astringency while preserving its vibrant notes. Within just a 3-kilometer radius, over 20 such boutique cafes are tucked away, creating a discovery trail for enthusiasts.

"After walking along this street, I had more than 10 different cups of coffee," commented a tourist on a social media platform.

By night, the scene shifts to craft beer. Local brewery TripSmith has not only built a national distribution network but also won gold at the 2025 Brussels Beer Challenge with a sour beer brewed from Guizhou strawberries and apricots.

"It's about more than just beer. We constantly refine flavors and experiences for the young crowd," said Zhang Zi'ang, TripSmith's founder.

TripSmith currently operates nine stores and two breweries in Guiyang, with an annual output nearing 2,000 tonnes, reaching over 200 cities nationwide.

URBAN RENEWAL A BOOSTER

This beverage revolution is intertwined with urban transformation. Over the past three years, Guiyang has revitalized 1,141 backstreets, turning narrow alleys like Taiping Road and Huguo Road into thriving hubs where coffee aromas mingle with craft beer taps and tea steam.

"We're integrating this 'new trio' with cultural markets and historic blocks," said Xie Hong of Guiyang City Renewal Affairs Center. "These drinks are becoming vehicles for experiencing the city's new energy."

The impact is tangible. At a craft beer festival during the National Day holiday in 2025, surrounding businesses saw revenue jump by 20 percent.

More broadly, the tertiary sector now drives over 60 percent of Guiyang's economy, with its thriving beverage culture emerging as a defining feature of the city's modern identity. This unique scene is drawing increasing attention from both domestic and international visitors eager to discover China's next unexpected flavor destination.

From January to November 2025, Guiyang saw a 9.4 percent increase in domestic tourist arrivals and a 9.6 percent growth in total tourism spending, while the number of inbound tourist arrivals surged by 49.6 percent year on year.

