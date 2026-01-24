Football star Ronaldinho to visit SW China's Guizhou for Village Super League

Xinhua) 14:04, January 24, 2026

GUIYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will visit southwest China's Guizhou province on a three-day tour starting from Jan. 30, organizers said here Friday.

His trip includes kicking off the inaugural national U15 Class Super League tournament, part of China's grassroots football tournament Village Super League, dubbed "Cun Chao", to support youth football development in China.

Invited by the "Village Super League · World Football Stars Guizhou Tour" committee, the former Ballon d'Or winner will also visit landmarks in the provincial capital of Guiyang, experience local ethnic culture, and help promote Guizhou's tourism and sports development.

In a video message, Ronaldinho greeted Chinese fans, saying he looked forward to the reunion in China and voiced support for the Village Super League.

Since gaining national attention from 2023, the Village Super League has fueled enthusiasm for amateur football in Guizhou. The model has also been replicated across China.

Over the past three years, the Village Super League has become a platform for international exchange, attracting famous football players and visitors from abroad.

International football stars who have visited Guizhou for the Village Super League include Brazilian players Kaka and Roberto Carlos, as well as Italian players Fabio Cannavaro and Roberto Baggio.

Organizers said Ronaldinho's visit is expected to bring excitement to local fans, help showcase Guizhou's cultural and natural appeal, and further promote the integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism in the region.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)