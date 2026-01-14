Rare black-necked cranes flock to SW China's Guizhou in record numbers

People's Daily Online) 13:17, January 14, 2026

Black-necked cranes rest at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining)

A record 2,842 black-necked cranes have arrived at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking a new high for the wintering season. The reserve is one of the primary wintering grounds for this plateau crane species.

"We start patrolling before dawn every day, covering different zones and tracking the cranes from their roosting sites to feeding areas," said Zhao Guoping, a bird ranger at the Huyelin management station under Caohai National Nature Reserve management committee.

Zhao has noticed a striking change: families of four — adult pairs with two juveniles — are appearing far more frequently than in previous years. "Seeing more cranes each year gives me real peace of mind," Zhao added.

Black-necked cranes, which are under national first-class protection, are the world's only crane species that both breeds and winters at high altitudes. The nature reserve's plateau wetland ecosystem provides ideal conditions for them.

"The continuously improving ecology helps them settle in comfortably. During harsh winter conditions, bird rangers carry out supplementary feeding and break ice to provide drinking water, ensuring the cranes winter here safely," Zhao said.

Black-necked cranes forage at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining)

The growing crane population offers vivid evidence of the nature reserve's success in ecological protection. In recent years, the county has intensified its conservation efforts, rolling out projects for wetland restoration, water pollution control, and habitat protection. These initiatives have improved water quality, enriched aquatic vegetation, and boosted fish and shrimp populations, creating favorable conditions for wintering migratory birds.

Black-necked cranes fly over Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining)

A black-necked crane flies over Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026, shows a black-necked crane at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Xiao)

