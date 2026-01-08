'Southern Snow Town' draws tourists to Guizhou Province

Ecns.cn) 16:11, January 08, 2026

Visitors enjoy themselves at the "Southern Snow Town" project in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 7, 2026. Leveraging the core strengths of the Meihuashan Ski Resort, the project aims to bring an authentic snow-town experience to tourists, creating an immersive cultural and tourism experience. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

