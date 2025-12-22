Home>>
Rural longevity: nature and tradition as life's elixir
(People's Daily App) 15:55, December 22, 2025
In Meitan county, Guizhou Province, 95-year-old Qin Daxian joyfully sews and farms, while centenarian Tang Yongfen picks tea every morning. Their daily routines—farming, handicrafts, walking and enjoying homegrown tea—reflect a deep connection to nature and tradition. This simple, natural lifestyle nurtures body and soul and is the elixir to longevity.
