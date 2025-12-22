Event in celebration of Dong New Year held at Zhaoxing Dong village in SW China
People of Dong ethnic group play Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during an event in celebration of the Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A performance team parades during an event in celebration of Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows a performance team parading during an event in celebration of Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows tourists and people of Dong ethnic group celebrating the Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
People sing the grand song of the Dong ethnic group at a drum tower during an event in celebration of Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A performance team parades during an event in celebration of Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
