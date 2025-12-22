Event in celebration of Dong New Year held at Zhaoxing Dong village in SW China

Xinhua) 09:00, December 22, 2025

People of Dong ethnic group play Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, during an event in celebration of the Dong New Year at Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Dong New Year, a traditional festival for harvest and gathering, was enlisted as one of China's national intangible cultural heritages in 2011. Various activities were held in Liping County over the weekend. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

