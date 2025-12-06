Nature reserve witnesses peak season for migration of black-necked cranes in Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:32, December 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows black-necked cranes at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The nature reserve has recently witnessed the peak season for the migration of black-necked cranes, a species under first-class state protection in China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows black-necked cranes and other wild birds at Caohai National Nature Reserve in Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 1, 2025. The nature reserve has recently witnessed the peak season for the migration of black-necked cranes, a species under first-class state protection in China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

