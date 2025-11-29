New high-speed rail opens fresh pathways to tourism and growth in mountainous Guizhou

This mobile phone photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows Berhane Tsegeyohannes from Eritrea, an art teacher at Minzu Normal University of Xingyi, painting a picture at Wanfenglin scenic area in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Si)

GUIYANG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A new high-speed railway connecting the cities of Xingyi and Panzhou in southwest China's Guizhou Province commenced service on Friday, ushering the mountain-ringed city of Xingyi into the era of high-speed rail and completing the province's goal of connecting all its prefectural capitals through the modern transport system.

The G5356 bullet train departed Xingyi South Station at 9:38 a.m. and arrived at Guiyang North Station in the provincial capital in less than two hours, marking the official launch of the Panzhou-Xingyi high-speed railway.

Xingyi, capital of the Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, is nestled in a striking karst landscape and is home to Xingyi Geopark, designated a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2024. The geopark's core scenic area, Wanfenglin, literally meaning "Forest of Ten Thousand Peaks," has long captivated global tourists with its vast expanse of limestone peaks rising from terraced fields and valleys.

However, for generations of local residents, the dramatic topography also meant limited transport access and restrained economic growth.

The new railway links Xingyi's premier attractions, such as Wanfenglin and Malinghe Canyon, with major transport hubs, injecting new momentum into local tourism development and rural revitalization, said Xie Xuxuan, an official with the Guizhou provincial transport department.

Local businesses are already embracing the fresh opportunities. Wu Fangpei, who runs three guesthouses in the Wanfenglin area, said he plans to expand his business by opening four additional homestays now that travel to Xingyi has become faster and more convenient.

"Easy transport access is essential for attracting returning guests and encouraging longer stays," he said, adding that he hopes to serve as "an ambassador" who introduces tourists to Xingyi's natural beauty and culture.

Berhane Tsegeyohannes from Eritrea, an art teacher at Minzu Normal University of Xingyi since 2024, said the new railway is vital for Xingyi's development as it will draw more tourists and artists from across the world.

For Tsegeyohannes, what used to be a taxing five-hour bus ride to Guiyang is now a comfortable two-hour trip, allowing him to attend exhibitions in the provincial capital and return the same day. "I even hope to create artwork inspired by the new railway line," he said.

Construction of the Panzhou-Xingyi high-speed railway, launched in late 2021 with a total investment of 13.54 billion yuan (about 1.9 billion U.S. dollars), has encountered significant geological hurdles. Despite spanning only about 99 km, the route crosses the low to mid-altitude ranges of the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, with a maximum gradient of 3 percent. Bridges and tunnels account for nearly 91 percent of the line, making it one of Guizhou's most complex rail projects, according to Jiang Guoyun, general manager of Guizhou Railway Investment Group.

The new line adds another link to Guizhou's fast-expanding rail system, which has transformed what was once one of China's most mountainous and impoverished regions.

With the opening of the Panzhou-Xingyi route, Guizhou has become the first provincial-level region in southwest China to achieve full high-speed rail coverage across all its prefectural capitals. Guizhou's railway network now extends 4,354 km, including 1,906 km of high-speed routes, with 17 rail corridors linking the province with neighboring regions. It is now an integral part of China's modern, extensive national high-speed rail grid.

"The opening of the Panzhou-Xingyi high-speed railway is not a finale, but a new beginning, marking a step toward Guizhou's higher-level opening-up and higher-quality development," said Huang Qiang, deputy director of the provincial transport department. "The province's position as a crucial transport hub in southwest China is now more prominent than ever."

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2025 shows a view of the Wanfenglin scenic area in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

