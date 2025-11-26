World's highest bridge brings local tourism to new heights

Xinhua) 08:19, November 26, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows shops at the Yundu service area of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge and the nearby Yundu service area in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows tourists viewing the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge at the nearby Yundu service area in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists shop at a grocery store in the Yundu service area of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists have fun at the Yundu service area of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists print souvenir photos at the Yundu service area of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 6, 2025. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge and the nearby Yundu service area in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge and nearby Yundu service area in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)