World's highest bridge brings local tourism to new heights
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows shops at the Yundu service area of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, soaring 625 meters above the Beipan River in Guizhou's mountainous terrain, is the world's highest bridge. The nearby Yundu service area features a comprehensive complex that integrates bridge viewing, sports experiences and other tourism services. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
