Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway to operate in southwest China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:28, December 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the Jiaqing grand bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 24, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

The expressway starts from Yangchang Town in Wudang District of Guiyang City, and ends at Yunyang Pass in Pingtang County of Qiannan Bouyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. The project covers a total length of 174.018 kilometers with a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo shows the Pingtang interchange along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

An aerial drone photo shows the Machang River grand bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 24, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

A drone photo shows the construction site of a toll station along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

An aerial drone photo shows a section of the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

An aerial drone photo shows the Nanming River grand bridge along the Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 23, 2025. The Guiyang-Pingtang Expressway has successfully passed the acceptance inspection on Wednesday and is set to open for operation soon.

