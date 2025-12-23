Zhaoxing Dong village sees influx of tourists as Dong New Year approaches

Xinhua) 16:00, December 23, 2025

Tourists dine at a restaurant in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Zhaoxing Dong village, home to a captivating cultural landscape, has seen an influx of tourists as the Dong New Year approaches.

In recent years, the local government has leveraged the village's rich Dong ethnic cultural resources in developing the tourism industry.

Boosted by tourism and other feature industries, the local Dong people have improved their living standards by inheriting traditional craftsmanship, developing ethnic handicrafts, launching cultural and creative products, and expanding the homestay and catering businesses. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Locals dry Dong cloth in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

A tourist tries batik making at a rural cooperative in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

A student works on a painting in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Tourists take photos in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Tourists visit the Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Tourists dance with locals in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Tourists visit a rural cooperative in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a long-table banquet joined by tourists and locals in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

A tourist tries batik making at a rural cooperative in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Tourists take photos in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

Locals present belts with floral designs to tourists in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a long-table banquet joined by tourists and locals in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

A folk performance is staged for tourists in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

Locals sell cultural and creative products in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

This photo shows a long-table banquet joined by tourists and locals in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 20, 2025.

Tourists shop for cultural and creative products in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

A villager works on a piece of embroidery in Zhaoxing Dong village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 19, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)