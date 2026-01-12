China's Guiyang renovates old commercial zones to boost consumption

Xinhua) 13:04, January 12, 2026

People visit the Qingyun Market in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2026.

The city of Guiyang has been committed to the update and renovation of old commercial blocks, streets and factory areas. The renewed streets, such as Taiping, Minsheng, and Qingyun Roads have become vibrant spaces for relaxation and spending, driving urban consumption vitality and enhancing the city's youthful appeal. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Baristas brew coffee at a coffee shop at a commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 8, 2026.

People dine at a restaurant at a commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 8, 2026.

People enjoy themselves at a coffee shop at a commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 8, 2026.

People visit the Qingyun Market in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2026.

People visit the Xinyin 1950 Discovery commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 6, 2026.

People take photos at a coffee shop at a commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 8, 2026.

A barista brews coffee at a coffee shop at a commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 8, 2026.

