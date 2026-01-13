Home>>
100 years of health | Meitan's quiet path to longevity
(People's Daily App) 14:47, January 13, 2026
In Meitan, Guizhou Province, China, two elderly grandmothers quietly defy age through simple living. They handle their own daily chores, cook with local ingredients, and rise with the sun. Living in harmony with nature's rhythm, they are enjoying long, healthy lives.
