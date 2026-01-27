Home>>
China urges U.S. to stop depriving Cuban people of rights to subsistence, development
(Xinhua) 17:01, January 27, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said the United States should stop depriving the Cuban people of their rights to subsistence and development.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a media query that the Cuban government denounced the U.S. side that is reportedly considering intensifying its illegal blockade against Cuba.
