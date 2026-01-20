China receives invitation from U.S. to join Board of Peace for Gaza: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:38, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has received an invitation from the United States following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to establish the Board of Peace for Gaza, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here Tuesday.

