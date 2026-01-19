China sincere in developing China-U.S. relations while upholding principles: ambassador

Xinhua) 09:28, January 19, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng delivers a keynote speech at a yearly gala held by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in New York, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is sincere about developing its relationship with the United States, but it also has clear principles to safeguard, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said at a business community gathering here.

"When it comes to major issues bearing on our sovereignty, security and development interests, there is no room for compromise at all," said Xie in a keynote speech at a yearly gala held on Thursday evening by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC).

The ambassador noted that regardless of how China-U.S. relations develop, the historical truth that both countries gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation will not change.

He expressed hope that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, take real actions to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at their Busan meeting last year, expand the list of cooperation, remove obstacles and disruptions, and promote the sound, steady and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

"No matter how the external environment changes, China's strategic choice to pursue high-quality development and high-standard opening-up will not change," said Xie, adding that an ever-developing, increasingly open China would bring more opportunities to the world.

He said Chinese and American businesses can fully tap the potential for cooperation and build more practical partnerships, while stressing the need for two-way and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The American government, for its part, is also expected to create an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the United States, including providing visa and border entry facilitation, rather than setting obstacles," said the ambassador.

With the presence of around 300 people, mostly from the business community of China and the United States, the gala honored multiple companies whose leadership, innovation and cross-border engagement have made significant contributions to economic growth, cultural exchange and community engagement between the two countries.

Michael Franco, president and chief financial officer of Vornado Realty Group, said that relationships with Chinese partners have been marked by professionalism, mutual respect, confidence and a shared commitment to long-term success.

"We look forward to continuing our dedication with the CGCC and the broader U.S.-China business community, as we work together to create opportunity, foster understanding, and build the future," he said when addressing the audience.

Founded in 2005, the CGCC is seen as the largest non-profit organization connecting both American and Chinese enterprises in the United States.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng (C) poses for a group photo with guests at a yearly gala held by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in New York, the United States, on Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

