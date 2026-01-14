Xiplomacy: How Xi's letter encourages American youth to deepen China-U.S. friendship

Teenagers from China and the United States sing during a performance at China National Opera House in Beijing, capital of China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from a U.S. youth education exchange delegation, in which he encouraged more young Americans to serve as a new generation of envoys in the China-U.S. friendship.

After visiting Chinese cities in October last year, members of the delegation wrote to Xi to express their gratitude, saying the trip has helped them gain a better understanding of China.

The visit by the U.S. delegation is a part of the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative proposed by President Xi, which aims to bring 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over a five-year period.

U.S. delegation members, as well as long-time American participants in bilateral people-to-people exchanges, have said that fostering friendly exchanges and cooperation is the shared aspiration of the people of both China and the United States.

A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF CHINA

"My first reaction was one of deep surprise, gratitude, and honor. While we wrote with sincerity and respect, we did not expect to receive a personal reply," said Milinda Sylvain, principal of Diamond Minds Transformational Leadership Academy, in Miami, Florida.

Sylvain's school was one of several U.S. institutions represented in the youth education exchange delegation to China. In the letter to Xi, the delegation members reflected on their visit, during which they experienced the country's blend of culture, education, technological innovation and warm personal interactions.

"From our October trip, we learned that China is far more dynamic, welcoming and diverse than many of our students had imagined," said the principal.

Members of a delegation of high school students from the U.S. state of Washington practice Tai Chi, one of the traditional cultural classics, on Wudang Mountain, a sanctuary for the Taoism martial art, in central China's Hubei Province, March 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

In his reply, Xi said he was pleased to learn that the teachers and students had a pleasant and rewarding journey in China, and felt their strong interest and sincere feelings for Chinese culture, noting that the hope of China-U.S. relations lies in the people, and its future relies on the youth.

Sylvain noted that Xi's letter conveyed a clear and powerful message: that youth exchange matters, that people-to-people connection is valued at the highest level, and that the students' experiences and voices were truly heard.

Fredline Dorvil, a program director at the academy, said Xi's letter reinforces the importance of youth exchange. "We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity -- and we can't wait to keep building on this work, reaching more students, and creating even stronger connections in the future."

Abella, a junior student, said, "This exchange has inspired me to keep learning about China and to encourage more young people around me to explore the world with open minds."

Nayah, another student, said the experience deepened her respect for Chinese culture and motivated her to continue learning, connecting with others, and serving as a bridge between the two countries.

A FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE

Since Xi proposed this initiative during his visit to San Francisco back in late 2023, more than 40,000 American youth have participated in the program. As Xi said in his reply, the initiative is building a bridge to carry forward the friendship between the two peoples.

In their letter to Xi, the delegation members also recalled their visit to a local senior high school in China's eastern Jiangsu province. They said that their most unforgettable activity there was working with Chinese students to build a Luban bridge using ancient Chinese woodworking techniques.

While building the model bridge with their Chinese partners, the U.S. students "not only learned scientific concepts, but also built a symbolic bridge of friendship and mutual understanding," read the letter.

"Supporting each other makes the structure stable. This small Luban bridge is a symbol of friendship between Chinese and American youth," said Feng Chunxi, a student from the high school.

Following the exchange, the two schools established a sister-school partnership and planned for future exchanges, including teacher and student visits, joint curriculum development, and shared learning projects.

U.S. college students pose for photos in Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

That 80 percent of the five-year goal of 50,000 Americans studying in China has already been reached speaks to the strong desire among youth to understand China, said Sylvain.

Xi's reply letter "is a wonderful letter to the people of Miami and all Americans," said Gary Dvorchak, executive director of the Sino-U.S. Friendship House in Muscatine, Iowa, who has long been involved in promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and actively supporting youth programs.

The "50,000 in Five Years" initiative has been highly successful, Dvorchak said, crediting both the merit of the idea itself and the efforts of the many people who helped bring it to life.

"Americans and Chinese have shared aspirations for a better life, a good education for their children, and health and prosperity," he said.

