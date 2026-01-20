Success of U.S. firms in China demonstrates benefits of cooperation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:52, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The success of U.S. companies in China shows that both sides benefit from cooperation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that China welcomes businesses from all countries, including the United States, to seize the opportunities of China's high-quality development.

A recent survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China showed that a growing number of U.S. companies in China are optimistic about market growth -- more than half expect to be profitable or very profitable in 2025, over 70 percent report no plans to relocate operations, and nearly 60 percent plan to increase investment in China.

This once again shows that China's mega-size market offers enormous opportunities to the world, and investing in China means staying ahead of the curve and becoming profitable, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

"The success of American companies in China demonstrates that China and the U.S. benefit from cooperation and a steady, sound and sustainable relationship is in the interest of both sides," Guo said.

He said China's economy is gathering momentum and growth drivers are on the upgrade. China will remain a source of stability, growth and innovation for the world economy.

"We welcome U.S. and other foreign companies to seize the opportunities of China's high-quality development and greatly benefit from China's multi-trillion-yuan market," he said.

