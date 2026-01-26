China firmly opposes U.S. politicians pointing fingers at normal interactions between China, Central American countries

Xinhua) 16:31, January 26, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes certain U.S. politicians pointing fingers at the normal interactions between China and Central American countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)