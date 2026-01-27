China ready to work with U.S. to manage differences, advance cooperation: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with the United States to manage differences properly, advance cooperation, and maintain the stable, healthy and sustainable development of economic and trade relations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

Based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, China and the United States held five rounds of economic and trade consultations in 2025, which yielded a series of positive outcomes, Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

This fully demonstrated that China and the United States can find ways to resolve issues through equal dialogue and consultation, Yan said.

Following a meeting between the two heads of state in Busan, the two countries have maintained communication at various levels through the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism. They have also worked together to implement the important common understandings reached between the two presidents, as well as the outcomes of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation in Kuala Lumpur, according to the vice minister.

Going forward, Yan said that following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the United States to uphold and implement the important common understandings of the two heads of state, and make good use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism.

