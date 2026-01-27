State Council announces removal of HKSAR official

Xinhua) 10:20, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Tuesday announced the removal of Erick Tsang Kwok-wai from the post of secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The decision was made in accordance with the relevant provisions of the HKSAR Basic Law and the suggestion of HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, according to the State Council.

