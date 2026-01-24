Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol in waters near Kinmen

Xinhua) 13:18, January 24, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Saturday conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, said a spokesperson for a regional bureau of China Coast Guard.

Since the beginning of this year, the Fujian coast guard has deployed fleets to step up law enforcement patrols near Kinmen and strengthened maritime controls in the surrounding waters, said Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the East China Sea Bureau of the China Coast Guard.

Such measures have safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests as well as the lives and property of Chinese fishermen, including those from the Taiwan region, while effectively maintaining normal navigation and operational order in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area, Zhu added.

