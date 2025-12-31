Home>>
Zhangzhou Ancient City: Where heritage meets digital adventure
(People's Daily App) 10:39, December 31, 2025
Step into a world where a thousand-year-old city transforms into a virtual game map. Zhangzhou Ancient City, located in East China’s Fujian Province, is home to seven nationally recognized forms of intangible cultural heritage, including glove puppetry, Gezai opera and woodblock New Year paintings. Here, centuries-old traditions are reimagined through digital innovation in ways rarely seen before.
