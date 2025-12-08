Hui'an women's attire from SE China's Fujian gains global recognition

A fashion show featuring Hui'an women's clothing was presented recently at Paris Art Week in France. Models in modernized versions of the traditional attire showcased the beauty of Hui'an women's clothing at iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and the Arc de Triomphe.

Just a few months before the event, Hui'an women's garments stole the spotlight at the 2025 China Fashion Week in Beijing. One hundred pieces of clothing were created and presented through a collaboration between top fashion designers in China and Hui'an county in southeast China's Fujian Province.

Modernized Hui'an women's costumes are showcased at the 2025 China Fashion Week in Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Hui'an county committee)

Some scholars believe that Hui'an women's traditional dress can be traced back to the clothing traditions of the Baiyue people, an ancient ethnic group who lived in China's southeastern coast area. Over time, these traditions blended with other cultural influences, giving rise to the distinctive cuts, colors and decorative styles seen in Hui'an women's attire today.

Hui'an women's garments are celebrated for their vibrant colors and rich symbolism. The women draw inspiration from their natural surroundings, including the sand, sea, blue sky, green mountains, rocks and stone houses. These natural elements are reflected throughout their clothing in the choice of colors, embroidery patterns and other details.

Photo shows Hui'an women in their traditional attire. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Hui'an county committee)

Hui'an women's clothing has evolved to balance beauty with practicality. For instance, the floral headscarf and yellow conical hat act as a natural barrier against the sea wind, and the wide-legged trousers are deliberately made loose to prevent them from getting soaked when the women are working out at sea.

In Hui'an, designers are incorporating everything from gentle adjustments to bold reinventions to bring elements of traditional Hui'an women's attire into daily life.

For instance, some designers have taken a "less-is-more" approach, preserving traditional patterns and basic silhouettes while developing dozens of new colors and sizes that better reflect young people's tastes. Others blend individual elements of Hui'an women's clothing with contemporary fashion trends, such as pairing them with ruqun, a traditional Hanfu dress style.

A young Hui'an woman explains the design concepts behind Hui'an women's clothing during a livestreaming session. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

The fresh interpretations have made the attire more appealing to young people and deepened their sense of connection to Hui'an women's culture, opening the door for this traditional dress to reach a wider audience.

The local government is also promoting an integrated development model that combines culture, sports, tourism and commerce, all centered around Hui'an women's heritage. It has established a leisure district celebrating the culture of Hui'an women and implemented regulations to manage special funds devoted to preserving their traditional attire.

Photo shows a design inspired by the traditional attire of Hui'an women. (People's Daily Online/Yang Haoyu)

