Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway opens to traffic
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows a grand bridge of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.
The Shaxian-Nanping Expressway connects Shaxian County of Sanming City and Nanping City in Fujian. Upon the expressway's opening to traffic, the travel time from Shaxian to Wuyishan Mountain in Nanping is shortened to about 1.5 hours. (Photo by Yin Ting/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows an interchange of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.
The Shaxian-Nanping Expressway connects Shaxian County of Sanming City and Nanping City in Fujian. Upon the expressway's opening to traffic, the travel time from Shaxian to Wuyishan Mountain in Nanping is shortened to about 1.5 hours. (Photo by Yin Ting/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows a tunnel of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.
The Shaxian-Nanping Expressway connects Shaxian County of Sanming City and Nanping City in Fujian. Upon the expressway's opening to traffic, the travel time from Shaxian to Wuyishan Mountain in Nanping is shortened to about 1.5 hours. (Photo by Yin Ting/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hui'an women's attire from SE China's Fujian gains global recognition
- Sansha Town in China's Fujian integrates tourist attractions with rural development
- Fujian intangible cultural heritage draws visitors at Kaohsiung travel fair in Taiwan
- ADB OKs 142 mln USD loan to protect biodiversity in coastal cities in E. China
- Fruits of oil-tea camellia enter harvest season in Yongtai County, China's Fujian
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.