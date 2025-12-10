Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway opens to traffic

Xinhua) 08:46, December 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows a grand bridge of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.

The Shaxian-Nanping Expressway connects Shaxian County of Sanming City and Nanping City in Fujian. Upon the expressway's opening to traffic, the travel time from Shaxian to Wuyishan Mountain in Nanping is shortened to about 1.5 hours. (Photo by Yin Ting/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows an interchange of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2025 shows a tunnel of the Shaxian-Nanping Expressway in southeast China's Fujian Province. The Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway was completed and opened to traffic on Tuesday, marking the full operation of the expressway.

