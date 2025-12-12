Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro begins operation
Passengers are pictured at a station of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 shows a station of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Passengers are pictured at a station of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Passengers are seen aboard a train of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nanping section of Shaxian-Nanping Expressway opens to traffic
- Hui'an women's attire from SE China's Fujian gains global recognition
- Sansha Town in China's Fujian integrates tourist attractions with rural development
- Fujian intangible cultural heritage draws visitors at Kaohsiung travel fair in Taiwan
- ADB OKs 142 mln USD loan to protect biodiversity in coastal cities in E. China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.