Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro begins operation

Xinhua) 08:48, December 12, 2025

Passengers are pictured at a station of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Passengers are seen aboard a train of Fuzhou Metro Line 4 in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Line 4 of Fuzhou Metro began operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

