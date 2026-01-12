Annual plum blossom festival kicks off in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:02, January 12, 2026

Tourists watch a performer in Chinese traditional attire playing Guzheng, a traditional Chinese plucked string instrument, in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Women in Chinese traditional attires take selfies at a plum blossom garden in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Women in Chinese traditional attires visit a plum blossom garden in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Tourists pose for photos in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 10, 2026. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows tourists enjoying plum blossoms in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows tourists enjoying plum blossoms in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows tourists enjoying plum blossoms in Yongtai County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The annual plum blossom festival kicked off here on Saturday and is expected to promote local tourism and present the natural beauty of the county through various cultural activities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)