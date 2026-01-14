20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit installed in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:25, January 14, 2026

This drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows the 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit after installation in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. The wind turbine unit was successfully hoisted and installed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows one of the turbine blades being hoisted at the construction site of a 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. The wind turbine unit was successfully hoisted and installed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows the construction site of a 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. The wind turbine unit was successfully hoisted and installed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows the 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit after installation in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. The wind turbine unit was successfully hoisted and installed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows one of the turbine blades being installed at the construction site of a 20-megawatt offshore wind turbine unit in the coastal waters of southeast China's Fujian Province. The wind turbine unit was successfully hoisted and installed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

