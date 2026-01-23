Trending in China | The sanzhangsan Xuan paper

(People's Daily App) 16:25, January 23, 2026

The sanzhangsan Xuan paper is an extra-large format of traditional rice paper from Jing County in East China's Anhui Province. Measuring nearly 11 meters long (or 3 zhang and 3 chi, both traditional units of measurement where the paper gets its name), the handmade paper is prized for its softness, durability and resistance to insects and decay, making it ideal for large-scale calligraphy and painting.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Lu Mengjie)

