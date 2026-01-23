Trending in China | The sanzhangsan Xuan paper
(People's Daily App) 16:25, January 23, 2026
The sanzhangsan Xuan paper is an extra-large format of traditional rice paper from Jing County in East China's Anhui Province. Measuring nearly 11 meters long (or 3 zhang and 3 chi, both traditional units of measurement where the paper gets its name), the handmade paper is prized for its softness, durability and resistance to insects and decay, making it ideal for large-scale calligraphy and painting.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Lu Mengjie)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Amazing papermaking
- Artisan revives, carries forward ancient Kaihua paper in E China's Zhejiang
- Handmade in China | How to make paper from bamboo
- Pic story of inheritor of Xuan paper in China's Anhui
- Trending in China | Ancient craft of paper-making thrives for thousands of years
- Explore the craft of making Xuan paper in Jingxian, E China's Anhui
- Craftsman finds significance beyond making paper
- China produces more "excellent" scientific papers in 2021: report
- Elaborate step-by-step process for making “super” Xuan paper showcased in E China's Anhui
- China has more research journals, but lacks quality papers: study
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.