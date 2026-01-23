Home>>
View of Qinghai Lake in NW China
(Xinhua) 16:36, January 23, 2026
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2026 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
