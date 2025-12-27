Snow-covered Mt. Gangshika in China's Qinghai attracts tourists in winter

Xinhua) 11:56, December 27, 2025

Tourists enjoy the scenery at Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 25, 2025. The snow-covered Mt. Gangshika, the highest peak in the eastern section of the Qilian Mountains, attracts lots of tourists in winter with its magnificent scenery. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

