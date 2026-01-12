We Are China

Rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:04, January 12, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows the rime scenery in Qilian County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)