Mountain in NW China's Qinghai fuels local economy through booming snow and ice tourism

People's Daily Online) 11:03, January 09, 2026

Mt. Gangshika, standing at 5,254 meters in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is a must-climb destination for mountaineering enthusiasts. Now, efforts to develop snow and ice tourism are transforming the mountain into a vital source of income for local communities.

Tourists take photos at Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A caravan of over 200 horses has become a significant source of income for locals. Established in 2015 by Ma Tianxiang, the caravan transports mountaineering equipment for climbers scaling Mt. Gangshika. It has created more than 30 jobs, providing farmers and herders with an average monthly income of 5,000 yuan ($716).

A horse caravan transports equipment for climbers at Mt. Gangshika in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Ma Wenwei began his career as a mountain guide at the age of 24. Today, he runs his own outdoor adventure club, earning an annual income of 160,000 yuan. Leading a team of 16 employees, he provides professional services for climbers from across the country.

Climbing enthusiasts pose for a photo at Mt. Gangshika in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

By December 2025, Menyuan had 184 mountain guides and over 2,000 people employed in related industries, such as accommodation and dining.

The county is also leveraging Mt. Gangshika for science education. At Haomen Town Senior High School in Menyuan, teachers regularly take students to the mountain for outdoor classes, immersing them in experiential learning.

A student from Haomen Town Senior High School in Menyuan sketches Mt. Gangshika. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)

"The snow mountain is the most vivid classroom," said Yang Xiaojuan, deputy principal of the senior high school. Mt. Gangshika scenic area has developed dedicated study routes, offering students more diverse and enriching growth opportunities.

The development of Mt. Gangshika is extending beyond the mountain itself into nearby villages, and a service network around the scenic area has expanded into surrounding regions.

Tourists browse a food stall at Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Ma Liang, manager of Mt. Gangshika scenic area, explained that the area is divided into seven tourist zones based on altitude. As of Dec. 29, 2025, the scenic area had welcomed 955,800 tourist visits, including 39,100 climbers, with 28,800 successfully reaching the summit.

Tourists photograph Lianxin Lake at Mt. Gangshika scenic area in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

