People perform 'circle dance' to pray for a bountiful new year in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 10:58, December 31, 2025

People dressed in their traditional attire perform the Anzhao dance in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Qinghai Province on December 30, 2025, to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the New Year. Anzhao dance, or circle dance of the Tu ethnic people, is a combination of singing and dancing without instrumental accompaniment. (Photo: China News Service)

