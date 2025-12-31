People perform 'circle dance' to pray for a bountiful new year in Qinghai
People dressed in their traditional attire perform the Anzhao dance in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Qinghai Province on December 30, 2025, to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the New Year. Anzhao dance, or circle dance of the Tu ethnic people, is a combination of singing and dancing without instrumental accompaniment. (Photo: China News Service)
People dressed in their traditional attire perform the Anzhao dance in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Qinghai Province on December 30, 2025, to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the New Year. (Photo: China News Service)
People dressed in their traditional attire perform the Anzhao dance in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Qinghai Province on December 30, 2025, to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the New Year. (Photo: China News Service)
People dressed in their traditional attire perform the Anzhao dance in Huzhu Tu Autonomous County, Qinghai Province on December 30, 2025, to pray for a bountiful harvest and good fortune in the New Year. (Photo: China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snow-covered Mt. Gangshika in China's Qinghai attracts tourists in winter
- Protecting pristine NW China plateau lake from waste
- Sheep seen on shore of Qinghai Lake in NW China
- Qinghai salmon reaches global markets through enhanced logistics
- Snow leopard cub rescued regains mobility at Xining Wildlife Park in China's Qinghai
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.