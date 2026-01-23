Enhanced exchanges, cooperation between China, Britain benefit both sides, world: spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- It is in the interests of both China and Britain and the world for the two countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation under the current turbulent and volatile situation in the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about the next steps in the high-level exchanges between China and Britain. Guo said that China will release information in due course regarding specific visit.
Under the current turbulent and volatile international situation, strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and Britain, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, is in the interests of both countries and the world, Guo said.
