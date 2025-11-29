China's top diplomat meets British prime minister's national security adviser

Xinhua) 09:49, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with Jonathan Powell, British prime minister's national security adviser, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China and Britain should maintain strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, and strengthen necessary coordination.

China hopes that Britain will view its relations with China from a long-term perspective, adopt a rational and friendly approach toward China's development, pursue a positive and pragmatic China policy and work with China to meet each other halfway, address issues directly, and keep cooperation as the overarching theme of bilateral ties, Wang noted.

He elaborated on China's principle and position on Japan-related issues, and expressed the hope that Britain would continue to adhere to the one-China principle and work with China to jointly safeguard the outcomes of WWII victory.

Powell said that Britain's Labour government is willing to develop a coherent, long-term and strategic relationship with China, and to further enhance regular dialogues with China across all levels.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues.

