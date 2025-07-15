China's top diplomat holds talks with British prime minister's national security adviser

Xinhua) 08:58, July 15, 2025

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, holds talks with Jonathan Powell, the British prime minister's national security adviser, in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi held talks with Jonathan Powell, the British prime minister's national security adviser, in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Britain relations have embarked on a path of improvement and development, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of both countries and aligning with the trend of the times.

Expressing China's appreciation of Britain's proposal to develop a consistent, lasting and mutually respectful relationship between the two countries, Wang said that China is willing to enhance strategic communication and expand strategic cooperation with Britain from a broader perspective, inject new momentum into bilateral relations and jointly promote world peace, stability and prosperity.

Powell expressed Britain's willingness to enhance dialogue and communication with China to build a stable, practical and long-term partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on hotspot issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)