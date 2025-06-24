Chinese FM meets former British PM

Xinhua) 08:46, June 24, 2025

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi on Monday met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries in the world, China and Britain must fulfill their international obligations, demonstrate responsibility and commitment, and contribute to global peace and development.

Last year, the leaders of the two countries talked over phone and held talks, steering bilateral relations onto a trajectory of improvement and development, Wang said, noting that China welcomes Britain's commitment to a consistent, long-term China policy grounded in mutual respect.

"China stands ready to work with Britain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance exchanges across sectors, deepen mutual understanding, and promote the healthy and stable development of China-Britain relations," Wang said.

Blair said that attempts to isolate China are doomed to fail as the world needs greater understanding of China, noting that the two sides should strengthen dialogue at government levels and across social sectors, while conducting extensive mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve sustained and sound bilateral development.

On the Israel-Iran conflict, Wang said that differences between countries should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultation, noting that Israel's preemptive strike on Iran on the grounds of "potential future threats" and U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency sent a wrong signal to the world by advocating force over dialogue in resolving disputes, and set a dangerous precedent with significant consequences.

"All parties to the conflict are urged to take measures to de-escalate tensions and return to negotiations for political settlement to restore peace and stability in the Middle East," Wang added.

Blair said that Britain is deeply concerned about the Israel-Iran conflict and calls for diplomatic engagement through dialogue to swiftly return to negotiations, achieving a prompt recovery to the regional peace, security, and stability.

