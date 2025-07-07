China, Britain to strengthen copyright cooperation

Xinhua) 13:16, July 07, 2025

LONDON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain held an intergovernmental ministerial meeting on copyright affairs on Friday.

The National Copyright Administration of China and the British Intellectual Property Office renewed and signed an updated version of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strengthening cooperation on copyright.

The updated memorandum builds upon the original China-Britain strategic cooperation MoU on copyright signed in 2010.

Under the renewed agreement, the two sides will deepen exchanges and cooperation on copyright matters, regularly exchange legal and technical information on copyright and related rights, encourage mutual visits and training programs for copyright administrators and professionals, and promote cooperation between copyright collective management organizations.

Both sides will jointly develop and implement annual work plans, carry out specific initiatives to fully leverage the MoU, and make new contributions to the advancement of international copyright governance and the development of the copyright sector in both countries.

