Chinese, British FMs hold phone talks on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:54, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held phone talks with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on bilateral ties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that amid today's volatile and turbulent international situation, China-Britain relations either forge ahead or drift downstream.

Both sides should enhance strategic communication and promote the sustainable development of bilateral relations along a healthy, mutually beneficial and stable track, Wang said.

Noting that as major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Britain shoulder important international responsibilities for world peace, stability and development, Wang said that China firmly upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, maintains the United Nations' dominant position in the international system, respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, advocates resolving disputes through peaceful means, supports global free trade and rules of the World Trade Organization, and ensures the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

China and Britain have generally consistent positions on the major issues mentioned above, which is an important connotation of deepening the strategic cooperative relationship between the two countries, Wang said, adding that China is ready to make joint efforts with Britain to address global challenges and promote world peace and development.

Noting that China and Britain have different historical and cultural backgrounds, Wang said that it is normal for the two sides to have differences. However, he said, they should, based on the principle of mutual respect, strive to enhance mutual understanding and provide a solid guarantee for the stability of bilateral relations.

Regarding the occasional noises and disturbances, Wang said it is particularly important to keep a clear head, handle them actively and prudently, and maintain the main tone of the development of bilateral relations.

Cooper said that Britain and China share many common interests. The British side attaches great importance to its relations with China and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China, as well as expanding cooperation in areas such as security, development, and the environment, Cooper said.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries supporting multilateralism, it is necessary for Britain and China to maintain regular strategic communication, jointly address global challenges such as climate change, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguard global free trade, and preserve the multilateral system, Cooper said.

Wang emphasized China's position on accelerating the resolution of pressing issues affecting China-Britain relations. Both sides agreed to work together and address their respective reasonable concerns on an equal footing.

