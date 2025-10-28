Chinese ambassador to Britain highlights China's readiness to share opportunities, seek common development

Xinhua) 16:44, October 28, 2025

LONDON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang has highlighted China's readiness to share opportunities and seek common development with the world during a recent symposium held here.

The ambassador delivered a keynote speech at the symposium on Friday, briefing participants on the important decisions made by the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said that in the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan period, China's economy will remain on solid footing, with the conditions and underlying trends supporting its long-term growth unchanged.

Zheng said that China will fully leverage the strengths of its social system, enormous market, complete industrial system, and abundant human resources, all of which will translate into tangible results for China's high-quality development.

He said the most important outcome of the meeting is the adoption of the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development, which identified the guiding principles and laid out the major objectives for the next five years.

The meeting made clear that China will continue to expand opening up at the institutional level, safeguard the multilateral trading system, and promote broader international economic flows, he said, adding that China will take the initiative to open wider, promote the innovative development of trade, create greater space for two-way investment cooperation, and pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

With these initiatives, China has shown its determination and confidence in expanding high-standard opening up, Zheng said, noting that China's development will surely continue to inject certainty and positive energy into the world.

Speaking of the China-Britain relations, the ambassador said that improving and developing China-Britain relations serves the fundamental interests of both peoples and requires concerted efforts from both sides.

He said those who attack China by hyping the so-called "China threat" and fabricating lies are ignorant and arrogant. They do not represent the mainstream of Britain, and their attempts are doomed to fail.

The symposium was attended by representatives from several British political parties and various sectors.

